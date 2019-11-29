The 11th annual Festival of Trees opens Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 20 E. Fifth St., Washington.
More than 70 decorated trees are featured at the Festival this year, lining the auditorium, parlor and atrium of the church. They have been decorated by various civic groups, local businesses, schools and many area churches.
The Festival will be open to the public each weekend in December through Christmas Eve from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.
Admission to the Festival is free, but organizers ask that visitors bring nonperishable food items to donate.
Any area business, civic organization, church group, neighborhood or family can conduct a food drive and donate to the Festival of Trees. All food will be divided among three local food pantries: Loving Hearts, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and St. Peter’s UCC Food Pantry. Last year more than 11,000 food items were donated during the Festival.
Music events will be held each Sunday during the Festival.
Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. St. Peter’s will host the annual Civic Chorus Concert and student recitals will be held Sunday, Dec. 8.
The church is also a trolley stop on the Holiday House Tour.
A jazz worship service featuring the Friends of Aaron will be held in the sanctuary Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m.
The Festival Concert, featuring bell choirs, instrumental groups, soloists and church choirs, will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m.
Appointments for groups or organizations that would like to tour the Festival during weekday hours, especially those that are organizing food drives, can be arranged by calling Wendy Zick at 636-239-1962.