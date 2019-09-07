Despite summer being over and children back at school, area families are still finding time to make a visit to the Washington Farmers’ Market.
Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, which manages the market, said there was a small dip in attendance during and right after the Washington Town & Country Fair.
“Especially as families get back in the swing of school and fall sports, but it’s been great to see so many people still including a visit to the market in their busy schedules,” she said.
The market is operated by the Chamber at 317 W. Main St. in Downtown Washington. It is open every Saturday through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This Saturday, Sept. 7, the market will close at noon for the Jaycees Brewfest.
The weather this spring and summer had an impact on the amount of items offered at the market, but Griesheimer said generally the items people expected were available.
“It’s been a pretty great season,” she said.
The market only features vendors from Franklin or an adjoining county and is exclusive to in-season Missouri produce. The market was started in July 1990.
Right now, Griesheimer said craft vendors are shifting to fall-themed items.
“Which is exciting for people like me who love this season,” she said.
Mums have been available for the last few weeks, and there are still tomatoes, peppers, watermelon, cantaloupe, eggplant, meat, eggs and baked goods available. Also at the market, are soaps, lotions, candles and decor.
“If you haven’t made time for a trip to the market, you really should visit us on a Saturday morning for a stroll,” Griesheimer said.
The market’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/washmomarket/, is updated regularly with what vendors are expected each week.
On a few market days, an on-site lunch option also is available.
“We haven’t filled quite as many weeks as I had hoped, so it’s definitely on my list for the off-season,” said Griesheimer. “I would love to get a full schedule lined up.”
The market also features acoustic music played by Greg Krone and Tim Murray about once a month.
The market operates under a pavilion so vendors are there every Saturday, rain or shine. At the end of this month, market vendors will be set up for all three days of the Downtown Washington Fall Festival of the Arts and Crafts.
The market will have extended hours Saturday, Oct. 26, the last day of the season, which also coincides with the Chamber’s Pumpkin Palooza event.
A Craft & Gift Expo also is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, at the city auditorium.
Vendor information will be available soon on the market’s website, washmomarket.com.
Sprouts
The Sprouts Club, available for children 3-10, will run through the last market day — Oct. 26.
Griesheimer noted they’ve seen a number of new Sprouts this year along with many who returned from previous years.
“The craziest part is that we have seen a few members who have aged out, but continue to come to the market — sometimes with younger siblings — but sometimes because the market is just part of what they do now,” she said.
The goal of the club is to introduce children to a variety of fresh, local produce while encouraging families to shop at the market.
“It has been so rewarding to watch them build that relationship with our vendors and want to visit the market, whether they are getting tokens or not,” said Griesheimer.
Children check in at the Sprouts table each market day and receive $2 in Sprout tokens. The tokens only can be used for fresh produce from a market vendor.
Tokens can be spent immediately or saved for a larger purchase. The tokens also can be combined with siblings’ or friends’ tokens for a larger purchase.
Every fifth time they check in, children receive a special token to purchase whatever they want, with a parent’s approval.
Purchases can only be made by the Sprout member. Adults cannot make purchases with the tokens and may not pick up tokens from the Sprouts table for children.
“I will never stop adoring this program,” said Griesheimer. “A big thank you to the sponsors who have supported this program for part or all of the past four years.”