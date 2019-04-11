The warm weather this past Saturday, April 6, contributed to a successful opening day of the Washington Farmers’ Market.
The mild temps helped bring in a steady number of customers throughout the day, according to Amanda Griesheimer, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce marketing director.
The Chamber operates the covered market at 317 W. Main St. in Downtown Washington.
“It was beautiful,” said Griesheimer. “It was definitely the best opening day of recent memory.”
The market will be open every Saturday through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The opening day brought in 22 vendors from Franklin and an adjoining county, selling jams and jellies, plants, baked goods and craft items.
Greisheimer said the vendors were thrilled to have as many customers as they did. While she doesn’t have an official number of attendees, business was steady throughout the day.
“I know everyone was happy to be back in the swing of things, vendors and customers alike,” she said.
The Farmers’ Market opened at 8 a.m. with a special flag ceremony with assistance from the Sprouts Kids Club.
The Sprouts carried the open flag “Olympic torch-style” and handed it off to Mayor Sandy Lucy, who placed the flag in its holder.
“That was adorable,” Griesheimer said. “It was neat to be able to include them in the opening day.”
The Sprouts Kids Club will open in May for children ages 3-10. Children can check in each market day and receive $2 in sprout tokens, which can only be used for fresh produce from a market vendor.
Last year’s opening day had to be postponed due to snowy weather. When it finally did open, the market offered a lunch option on site.
That option wasn’t available Saturday, but Griesheimer said she would love to incorporate lunch again this year. The food vendors will need to acquire a temporary license from the Health Department.
Interested vendors should contact Griesheimer at 636-239-2715, ext. 106, for more information.
Griesheimer expects Bob and Pat’s Barbecue to be featured for an on-site lunch option in either late April or early May. She noted they generally come to the market once a month.
The market’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/washmomarket/, is updated regularly to show what vendors are expected each week.
Vendor packets can be found online at www.washmomarket.com. New vendors are always welcome.