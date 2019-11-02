The Washington City Council shifted course Monday night, and extended a one-year farmland lease to five years.
The council voted 8-0 to amend its previous proposal and approved an ordinance to lease 240 acres of farmland to Riegel Farms, Washington, for $125 per acre.
The city has leased the same 240 acres to the Riegel since 2004, shortly after the city and farmers settle a condemnation suit for the land adjacent to the Washington Regional Airport in Warren County. The cost per acre is the minimum amount required in the bid packet.
Bids for a new lease to extend through Oct. 31, 2024, were opened in September. The city received just one bid, which led to the recommendation by city staff to reject the Riegels’ bid and look into fair market value of farmland. Instead, the council agreed Oct. 7 to lease the land to the Riegels for one year, but then Monday night agreed to a five-year lease.
At Monday’s meeting, former Mayor Dick Stratman and Kenny Riegel both spoke about a verbal agreement among the two parties that gave the Riegels right of first refusal, allowing the farm to match any other higher bid for the farmland. If the higher bid is met, the Riegels would win the bid.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Steve Kuenzel, the attorney representing the Riegels, pushed for the council to hand the Riegels right of first refusal for perpetuity — without input from the city attorney — instead of revisiting the issue every five years when the city seeks bids to lease the land.
Ultimately, the council agreed to continue the discussion of awarding the Riegels first refusal rights until Monday, Nov. 4, when City Attorney Mark Piontek would be present at a council meeting. This was the recommendation supported by Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet, who questioned why the council should make the decision to hand the Riegels right of refusal without Piontek there.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to this, but it is in direct opposition to our legal counsel, and he is not here,” she said. “So, I’d be very reluctant to make this motion or pass that without our legal counsel.”
At the Oct. 7 council meeting, Piontek said giving right of first refusal is a disadvantage to landowners, in any situation.
“It is the single worst thing a landowner can do is give right of first refusal,” he stated. “My guess is that is why there was only one bid.”
The Monday, Oct. 28, council meeting was held on the fourth Monday of the month, instead of the third Monday when it is typically held, which is why Piontek was not at the meeting, according to Mayor Sandy Lucy.
“We deferred this conversation for two weeks and I believe we arrived at a better recommendation,” Pettet added. “Another week might help us arrive at a better resolution.
“How else do we know what we forgot?” she asked. “Voting on it tonight, perhaps without all of the information, without all of the facts and without our legal counsel present feels irresponsible.”
City Administrator Darren Lamb added that the right of first refusal can be added anytime over the next five years.
“You can do this as part two,” he said. “It will not hinder anything we do between now and Oct. 31, 2024.”
Kuenzel asked Pettet what more information the city could obtain before Nov. 4.
“We didn’t expect to find this,” Pettet replied.
Urging the Council
Kuenzel attempted to sway the council to add into the ordinance approved Monday that the city would record a document giving the Riegels right of first refusal, despite no legal counsel at the meeting.
He told the council that himself and the city attorney would work out details after an ordinance was approved.
“I’m not going to talk about legalities tonight,” Kuenzel said. “You might think a lawyer comes up here he’s going to talk legalities, but Mark (Piontek) is not here and that wouldn’t be proper.”
Kuenzel explained that two of the major players in the settlement agreement from 2004, Stratman and Riegel, were at the meeting and both agreed that a verbal deal was made concerning granting right of first refusal for perpetuity.
“I was raised by a guy who said when you shake a man’s hand, you better stand behind that handshake,” he said. “I suspect most of you were raised by parents who had something similar to that — or your word is your bond.
“Unfortunately it is kind of a sign of the times that a handshake doesn’t mean as much as it used to,” Kuenzel said. “What’s the message you all are going to send to the community and send to young people of our community, that the city council won’t stand behind the word of their mayor and word of council when this deal was made?”
He then suggested the city make a new motion, or amend a motion, to include the right of first refusal as long as the farmland is up for lease.
“It should have been put in writing at the time, there is no question about that,” Kuenzel added. “But at the last hour, when negotiations were going on, sometimes it gets crazy.”
Council Comments
During the discussion, Councilman Jeff Patke noted that the city saved a substantial amount of money by staying out of condemnation.
“Obviously, we don’t know that number, but relative to other properties (that had gone through condemnation), it was a substantial amount of money,” he said.
Patke later added that the city has not had issues with the Riegels as tenants.
“They are a good tenant next to our airport,” he said. We don’t have issues. We don’t have problems. It is the right thing to do.”
Councilman Steve Sullentrup suggested the right of first refusal be added, and then the city look at setting minimum bids next time the lease is up in 2024.
“The ball is still in our court five years from now to go out for bids however we want,” he said.
“Our word is our word,” added Councilman Mark Hidritch. “If we don’t have that, we don’t have anything.”
‘Bad Deal’
Kuenzel suggested that while reviewing the farmland lease agreement, the city suspected it got a “bad deal” at the rental price of $125 per acre and that prompted discussions about removing first right of refusal from the bids. He added that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) publishes information once every two years that shows the average cash rent paid per acre of nonirrigated farmland.
The average in Warren County in 2017 was $94.50 per acre, and in 2019, the average was $113 per acre to rent farmland.
“It is not exactly like the city had a bad deal going these past five years,” Kuenzel said. “In fact, the city had a better than average deal at $125.”
He explained that the risk of flooding falls on the tenant, and 100 acres of the airport property flooded last year.
Kuenzel then stated it could have been the minimum bid of $125, higher than average, that could have prevented more bidders and not the right of first refusal, as suggested earlier in October by Piontek.
“I know Mark (Piontek) has stated that this right of first refusal is what chilled bidding,” Kuenzel added, “but what may have chilled bidding is the fact that it started way too high and nobody came to the table.”
He suggested the city tie the right of first refusal to an equation incorporating the USDA average cash rent paid per acre figures.
“I think there was a misconception that maybe the city felt they got a bad deal but at the end of the day, particularly with 100 acres flooded, the city got a good deal.”