The Washington Parks Department has some big ideas to implement at the South Point Bark Park, including a paved parking lot and park entry sign.
The plans were announced at the park board meeting last Wednesday.
The park is located off Old Highway 100 on Simmonds Avenue near the wastewater treatment plant.
The now gravel parking lot will be paved with 11 parking spots, one being handicap accessible. Parks Director Wayne Dunker said he has received a bid for the paving, but did not know the details.
Two concrete walkways will be poured leading from the parking lot to the park entrance. Right now, granite fines are the temporary walkway.
Additionally, Dunker said the department has some money budgeted for a park entry sign.
“So you will see a sign when you come in just like the rest of our parks have,” he said.
Small Dog Area
An area for a small dog park also has been mapped out. The Washington Dog Park Group has been trying to secure a separate fenced area for smaller dogs since the park opened in May 2017.
Originally, the idea was backed by the parks department. That’s why the rules on the outside of the fence read, “No dogs over 20 pounds in the small dog park fenced area.”
Back in May, Dunker said the parks staff had measured out a small dog area based on where the group put their markings. He also noted then that parks foreman Chad Owens needed to get pricing on fencing.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Dunker said the department has received two quotes for $9,000 and $14,000 on the extra fencing, but had not gone out to bid yet.
Dunker said he hopes to go out to bid in October and have the new fencing placed by the end of the year.
The separate areas will be divided after patrons are within the entry gate area. Once inside the entry, there will be two gate doors leading to the separate areas.
The two water spickets at the park now will be split by fencing so each area has access to water. However, this fencing takes away some of the large dog area.
“Since we’re taking this section away from the large dogs, we’re adding a section,” said Dunker, noting the existing fencing will be reused.
Also included in the fall improvements are concrete pads around the water spickets.
“When someone turns on the faucet, the water runs on the ground and you get a big mud pit there,” said Dunker, who noted there’s a large dirt pile on the west side of the park that park staff is going to remove within the next couple of weeks.
Donations
Dunker said the department has $34,000 dedicated in the budget for improvements.
“We’re trying to get the parking lot, sign and small dog park fencing all in that budgeted amount,” he said.
Dunker also has received donations of $5,000 from the Washington Lions Club and $2,500 from the Patrons of the Park group.
“As always, we offer to supply volunteers to help with the work,” said Amy Niehaus, a member of the dog park group. “I know your staff and resources are limited. So we continue to offer that.”
Members of the group also helped place fencing for the original park. The group also raised $19,000 by July 2018 through events to support costs of completing plans for the park.
At last week’s meeting, Niehaus brought up the possibility of a donor board to list the major contributors. As of now, it is not on the fall improvement list. She also mentioned a materials company had offered to donate a limited amount of concrete to support the park.
Summer Work
Over the spring and summer, the parks department worked on keeping silt out of the park. Staff sandbagged the culvert pipe which still allowed water in, but kept most of the debris out.
Due to floodwaters, staff also seeded and regraded the pathway to the entry gate several times, and installed an additional picnic table at the park.
Several dead plants were removed in the spring and over the next couple of weeks, staff will replace them.
The Washington Public Works staff also helped by repaving the parking lot entry, which Dunker said was full of potholes.