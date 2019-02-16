The Washington Town & Country Fair has announced its second Main Stage act — country music singer and songwriter David Lee Murphy.
Murphy, best known for his No. 1 country hits “Dust on the Bottle” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” will perform Sunday, Aug. 11, closing night of the 2019 Fair.
Some of his other hit songs include “Party Crowd,” “Out With a Bang,” “Every Time I Get Around You,” “The Road You Leave Behind” and “Loco.”
The first Main Stage act to be announced was legendary rock band Styx.
Styx, which hits include “Come Sail Away,” “Fooling Yourself,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Grand Illusion,” will perform Saturday, Aug. 10.
“We are excited about our lineup and will continue to announce the big-name acts in the coming weeks,” said Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the Fair and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
In a change from tradition, the Fair began announcing its entertainment early last year rather than waiting for the Chamber banquet in March.
Griesheimer said the response from the early reveals was so good, the Fair Board decided to continue it this year.
“We think the early promotion helps build excitement and hopefully ticket sales,” she said.“We have a lot of entertainment still to announce and we’re excited — stay tuned.”
A video showcasing all of the bands and some of the special exhibits will still be shown at the banquet.
The Fair, which is a division of the Chamber, plans to announce the remaining acts for the Pepsi Main Stage, as well as other attractions for the 2019 Fair, via @washmofair social media accounts throughout February.
The Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 90 Years.”
Now in its 90th year, Griesheimer said the Washington Town & Country Fair is known throughout the region as a fantastic fair and great bargain.
In addition to five nights of concerts on the Main Stage, other attractions include the motor sports events, a 20-ride midway, regional bands in the entertainment tent, livestock shows, stage shows, strolling entertainers, interactive exhibits and Fair food.