A limited number of VIP passes for the Main Stage concerts at the Washington Town & Country Fair will be available for sale Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m.
General admission seating for all of the concerts is included with admission to the Fair, but there is a small VIP section in front of the stage.
VIP passes will continue to be provided to sponsors and committee members, but there has been increased demand in recent years by fairgoers wishing to purchase tickets into the area, according to Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director.
Only 50 VIP passes for each concert — Thursday through Sunday — will be available.
The passes must be purchased online. A link to the sales page will be available at www.washmofair.com homepage, and also on the individual entertainer pages.
The cost is $50 for the Saturday night Styx concert and $25 each for the other days.
Griesheimer noted VIP passes do not include admission to the Fair. A daily ticket or season pass must still be purchased to enter the fairgrounds.