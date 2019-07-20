The Washington Town & Country Fair will host a kickoff party Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Washington Farmers’ Market.
Admission is free. There will be live music by Piano Dan, along with food and drinks available for purchase. No pets or coolers are allowed.
The kickoff party replaces the Fair parade after-party. The parade will take place Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.
The Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city faigrounds.
For more information on either event, visit washmofair.com.