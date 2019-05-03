The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which has added new items, is coming back to the Washington Town & Country Fair this year.
“We’re excited to bring back some crowd favorites as we celebrate 90 years of the Fair,” said Jennifer Giesike, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce president and Fair manager. The Fair is a division of the Chamber.
The exhibit was last here in 2017, she said, and the response from fairgoers was amazing.
“We knew we wanted to bring it back sometime in the future and when we learned new items had been added, is was an easy choice for this year’s chairman’s exhibit,” Giesike said.
The Washington Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.
The exhibit will be open all five days of the Fair from 1 to 7 p.m. It will be located by the North (shuttle) Gate.
Giesike said the exhibit will feature some new graphics, photos and items from the World Trade Center.
“It’s a very moving tribute and with the new pieces I think people will definitely want to go through it again, as well as those who didn’t have an opportunity the last time it was here,” she said. “It’s a powerful and impactful piece of history.”
Giesike said a police escort will again be provided for the exhibit when it arrives in Washington. Those details are being worked out now, she said, and will be announced closer to the date. Many people lined the route as it came into town in 2017.
In 2013, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched its 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit — a tribute to all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including the 343 members of the New York Fire Department which made the ultimate sacrifice.
The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,000-square-foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate citizens throughout the country about the events of that tragic day.
Welcomed around the country, from the Black Hills of South Dakota to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, the memorial provides interactive education, including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, and recordings of first responder radio transmissions.
Interactive guided tours are carried out by New York firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.
The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, which has traveled to nearly 30 states and Canada, has welcomed in over 350,000 people to date.
The chairman’s event at the Washington Fair is being sponsored by Carpenters Local 1839, KFAV 99.9 FM, Performance Food Group-Middendorf and Casey’s General Store.