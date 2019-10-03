The P.E.O. Chapter CD recently announced Erin Bode as its featured artist for a concert next month.
“P.E.O. is so thankful she’s agreed to do this concert,” said Lisa Kimminau, P.E.O. Ways and Means chair.
The concert will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Washington Farmers’ Market, 317 W. Main St. It will start at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30.
Bode has been a singer in the St. Louis area for about a decade now. Bode, along with her band, have released eight albums. She is known for her “pure voice, perfect pitch, and impressive phrasing and style.” Bode is classified as a jazz vocalist.
Kimminau anticipates the concert will be sold out.
“Selling 200 tickets is my goal,” she said. Tickets can be purchased from Kimminau at lmkimminau@gmail.com or 636-208-6422, or from Kecia McKinnis at 314-378-2442, mckinnis1@msn.com, or through Venmo.com @Kecia-Mckinnis.
This is the first concert fundraiser the chapter has sponsored, Kimminau said. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair, snacks and drinks.
P.E.O. Chapter CD offers many scholarships and low interest rate loans to local women. The money raised at this event will help provide the funds for a number of the scholarships.
“In the last 10 years we have awarded $64,000 to local women in scholarships and awards,” said Kimminau.
The chapter’s mission statement reads: P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
“We give more funds than we raise,” said Kimminau.