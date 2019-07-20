The primary concern at the shuttered Sporlan Valve plant on East Seventh Street in Washington is vapors that could end up in homes.
During an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) public meeting Wednesday, July 17, the federal agency outlined the steps to remediate the contamination at the Sporlan Valve Plant 1 Superfund Site located at 611 E. Seventh St.
The EPA held the meeting to inform residents of the next steps now that the site is on its National Priorities List (NPL). About 40 residents were in attendance, including Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy.
There was a 30-minute presentation that addressed the next steps of the process. That was followed with a question and answer session. The EPA, Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Missouri Department of Health and Human Services were on hand to answer questions.
“Our No. 1 goal is to protect human health and the environment,” Elizabeth Kramer, community engagement specialist, said. “We want to protect everyone from hazardous substances that could be in their community.”
In May, the EPA announced that the Sporlan Plant was added to the NPL, that could expedite cleanup.
At the site is a trichloroethylene (TCE) contamination that must be studied and then cleaned.
TCE is the primary contaminant of concern at the site. Exposure to TCE poses potential human health hazards to the central nervous system, kidney, liver, immune system, male reproductive system, and developing fetus.
Vapor Intrusion
The EPA is most concerned with vapor inhalation of the TCE, according to Isabel Villaneda-van Vloten, the remedial project manager.
“We don’t see any contamination at the surface. It’s a discreet site,” Villaneda-van Vloten said. “What we are most concerned about is vapor intrusion. What can happen is the contamination is in the soil or in the bedrock or in groundwater and because it’s volatile, it can get into the air. What we are concerned about is it eventually ends up inside homes and other structures.”
Villaneda-van Vloten said that the EPA will be conducting tests in homes, which have already started. They will place devices in homes around the site that will suck in air for a 24-hour period to get a large air sample.
“If there is contamination, we can put a mitigation system in place,” she added. “It’s a small fan and sucks the air. It makes sure that the contamination isn’t building on itself in the house.”
She said that the mitigation system looks like a radon detector.
Next Steps
Overall, the process to clean the contamination could take years.
“That means we are looking at long-term cleanup actions and that we are looking for long-term solutions,” Villaneda-van Vloten said. “These actions are not necessarily to address immediate threats, those are removal actions which have been done at the site in the past. The goal is to achieve a permanent remedy.”
The remedial action starts with an investigation, including sampling and testing.
“That’s going to require a lot more boots on the ground,” Villaneda-van Vloten said. “There will be more sampling, more groundwater testing, to get a good feel for where the contamination is. That will inform us how to clean it up.”
That leads to a feasibility study that will look into cleanup alternatives. The process for both the investigation and the study can take two to three years to complete. The EPA wants to see if there are any seasonal fluctuations with the contamination.
Once the studies are conducted, a proposed plan will be set in place which will require input from the public. The EPA will hear from the public, as well as the state, to gather opinions. It will then make a record of decision to propose the final cleanup plan. This will take six months to a year.
That will all lead up to the remedial action, when the proposal is implemented.
“The goals for a Superfund site is to return it to beneficial reuse,” Villaneda-van Vloten said. “Whatever that means to the community, we want to try and make sure this property is returned to reuse.”
The NPL serves as the basis for prioritizing EPA Superfund cleanup funding and enforcement actions. Only sites included on the NPL are eligible for extensive, long-term response action money authorized by Congress under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as the Superfund law.
If the EPA finds that another party is at fault, that party may be required to help pay for the cleanup. That could speed things up.
“The time frame is really dependant on what the selected remedy is,” Villaneda-van Vloten said. “Some remedies can be very quick, while others can take a little longer. What we have to take into account is that since this site is funded by the Superfund, it goes into a list of other sites being funded by the Superfund. It gets prioritized by how dangerous it is and the amount of people exposed.”
Transparency
The entire process for the site will include community involvement. So far, Mayor Lucy said that the EPA has been transparent with their plans with the city of Washington.
“We as a city are happy to be a part of the Superfund and now the National Priorities List,” Lucy said. “That way it will get cleaned up. From the beginning, this is what we were hoping would happen.”
She said it’s good to have the agency in charge of the site.
“They’re going to be monitoring everything while this process goes on,” Lucy said. “We feel very confident that this is the right thing for our community, for them to come in and manage this project.”
To find out how to get involved visit epa.gov/superfund/superfund-community-involvement.
“I’m here to make sure your voice is heard at the EPA,” Kramer said. “I’m the liaison between you and the agency, as well as to the remedial site manager and the entire state site team. We want to make sure your voice is heard and that your concerns are addressed.”
For more information, visit epa.gov/superfund/sporlan-valve-plant-1.