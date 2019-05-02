Entries for the Washington Town & Country Fair parade are starting to trickle in, according to Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director.
It may be spring, but it’s not too early to start thinking about having a float or group in the parade, she said.
“We announced that we were seeking parade applications earlier than usual this year, but I expect a lot more to come in once school is out,” Griesheimer said.
The parade grand marshal and honor group will be announced soon.
The parade will take place Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. It is one of two pre-Fair events held to help build excitement for the five-day festival. The other is a run/walk.
The 2019 Washington Fair will run Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.
The parade entry fee is $100 for businesses and $25 for nonprofit organizations.
Griesheimer said parade applications are due by June 21 to avoid a $50 late fee.
The parade route and staging areas will remain the same as last year.
Float judging will again take place while the entries are lined up, prior to the start. The winners will have a sign to display during the parade.
Prizes will be awarded as follows: first place, $225; second place, $175; and third place, $125.
For more information, people may call Brittany at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 636-239-2715, or email parade@washmofair.com.