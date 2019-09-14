The Enduro groundwater tank and the Clay Street water storage tank will both be painted in spring 2020.
The Enduro tank was on the docket to be painted this fall, but according to Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem, it would be easier to paint both tanks at the same time.
“I’m looking at rolling Enduro into the spring with Clay Street, which also needs to be done,” Quae-them told members at the Board of Public Works Sept. 10 meeting. “We will hopefully get a better rate at doing them both at the same time. We’ll do Enduro then head over to Clay Street.”
It also will ease the bidding process by having them both done during the same time frame.
“Rather than do one in the fall and turn around and do another one in the spring, we won’t have to do another bid,” Quaethem said.
The Crestview Water Tower was repainted in 2018. The site was sandblasted. It was required because the base layer of the tower contained lead-based paint. Because of that, the entire site had to be “tented” to prevent the lead from escaping during the sandblasting process.
The Crestview tower was built in the 1970s and should have a 100-year lifespan, according to Quaethem. The paint was needed because rust was beginning to show. The tower also needed a new pipe. The project was finished in May 2018.
The process to paint the Crestview Water Tower started in November 2016. At the time, council members asked Quaethem to look into alternative methods, such as building a new water tower in its place.
The cost went well into the millions of dollars, while repainting was estimated to cost $600,000-$700,000.
The Enduro and Clay Street tanks are similar projects, but will not require sandblasting, John B. Nilges, public works director, said.
“It will be similar in the sense, but we won’t have to sandblast off the old paint,” Nilges said. “We can actually paint another layer over the existing paint. It will not necessarily require any sandblasting. If you recall with Crestview, the sandblasting required a containment system for it. We don’t anticipate that will be needed for this. If it is, it will be on a much smaller scale.”
Bids haven’t been sought yet for the projects. Nilges said he expects them to take two to three weeks once started in the spring.