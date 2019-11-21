For 14-year-old Alec Ingram’s final wish, he asked for sports cars to be part of his funeral procession this past Sunday.
The Washington community, Franklin County area, the entire region and beyond stepped up and answered the call, bringing nearly 2,000 vehicles to take part in the procession.
It took about 90 minutes for the estimated 1,700 to 2,000 cars to make it through Washington, according to Washington police.
“It was organized very well,” said Sgt. Steve Sitzes. “The funeral procession began on time, and was done in about 1 1/2 hours. There were no incidents nor accidents.”
In 2015, Alec was diagnosed with osteosarcoma bone cancer. He passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, after a four-year battle with cancer — his final wish was to have sports cars lead the procession to his final resting place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery on Highway A.
Alec’s funeral was held Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Immanuel Lutheran Principal Nick Hopfensperger said many in the community, through social media, followed Alec’s battle for several years.
“Through the following months and years, Alec went through various treatment plans, experienced extended hospital stays, and worked with numerous doctors and nurses who provided the best treatment possible,” he said. “During this time, the Washington community wrapped their arms around the family as they walked through each step, unsure of what the next day would bring.”
Alec’s life and battles impacted the school community, Hopfensperger added.
“Immanuel Lutheran School families grieve today — not only have we lost a former student and a recent graduate, but our students have lost a classmate, a chapel buddy and a friend. His story, however, doesn’t end today. As Christians, however, we don’t grieve as those with no hope. Instead, we share in the knowledge of the resurrection, that Alec is now with his savior in heaven, enjoying the gift of eternal life,” he said.
“We ask for the community to continue to pray for the family — for peace and for comfort as they grieve today. But pray also for the family during the coming weeks and months ahead as the healing begins from their loss,” Hopfensperger said.
Procession
The traffic management for the procession was spearheaded by Washington police and the emergency management agency. Last Friday, organizers reached out to the community to inform them of the evolving plans and number of vehicles anticipated in the area.
“It was a fantastic team effort,” said Mark Skornia, Washington emergency management director. “The public heeded the message — the plan ran smoothly with just a few audibles.”
Sitzes stated that it seemed there was very light traffic throughout Washington, even areas not impacted by the procession.
“Traffic was lighter than a normal Sunday,” he said. “People were either at the procession or staying home.”
He noted that this past weekend also was the opening of deer season, so many people may have been out of town.
“Citizens around the community were either mindful, or patient and understanding,” Sitzes said.
Police estimate between 1,700 and 2,000 cars were in the procession. According to Sitzes, the city’s engineering departments used a calculation to determine how many cars participated based on how full parking lots were.
He added that there were no issues, even at the higher congested areas, including Highway 100 from Clay Street to Highway A where the procession traveled.
Sitzes noted that the Washington dispatching center received only one phone call Sunday with a complaint about the amount of traffic.
He said the advanced notice through the media and on social media spread the word about the potential delays on the west side of Washington.
Washington police had 12 extra officers on hand Sunday, 10 of those assigned to the procession.
There were several other entities that also assisted, Sitzes stated.
Mutual Aid
Sitzes said the Eureka police was a major help informing Washington officers of the progress of vehicles staged at Six Flags.
Eureka police staged vehicles at Six Flags, and then followed the cars to Washington, radioing ahead with car counts and estimated times of arrival. The Eureka patrol vehicles also participated in the procession in Washington.
Sitzes added that when the first vehicles from the Eureka leg arrived at Highway 100 and Highway M, the last cars were leaving Six Flags. There also were other law enforcement agencies that assisted with the event, including Kirkwood Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
There were several departments within the city of Washington that provided assistance to the police and emergency management departments, including the Washington Fire Department, street department, parks department and engineering department.
In addition, the sheriff’s office, the Franklin County 911 Communications and Franklin County Emergency Management assisted, Sitzes said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation provided aid, as well as businesses such as Bank of Washington and US Bank in Washington, which both offered the use of their parking lots for overflow parking. Bank of Washington also provided a UTV for police use.
Washington police thanked Immanuel Lutheran Church, Oltmann Funeral Home and Dana Manley, and all the volunteers who assisted.