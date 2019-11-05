The last day of the Washington Farmers’ Market has come and gone in a blink of an eye.
The covered market came in particularly handy Saturday, Oct. 26, with the amount of rain the area received.
“It was a pretty dreary last day of the market, unfortunately,” said Amanda Griesheimer, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce marketing director. “Even under cover, it was pretty chilly and damp, but we had probably 15 vendors there that tried to make the most of it.”
The Chamber operates the market at 317 W. Main St. in Downtown Washington. It remains open every Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April through October.
“Overall, it was another great year at the market,” said Griesheimer. “We continue to see new faces, and it’s exciting to see our Saturday morning community grow.”
The market features vendors from Franklin or an adjoining county. Griesheimer noted there will be a wrap-up meeting with the 2019 vendors in January for them to reserve spaces for next year’s market.
Then new vendors will be accepted beginning in late February. A vendor packet will be available in late January online at washmomarket.com.
The market is exclusive to in-season Missouri produce. It has a total of 26 spaces available for vendors
Next market season, customers should expect new activities and events.
“A few weeks ago, Christina, one of our soap vendors, did a melt and pour event where customers could pour their own soap into a mold to cool and be picked up later,” said Griesheimer. “People really loved it.”
She’s hopeful more vendors will offer on-site activities like that next year.
“I have a few other special events that I would like to get off the ground for next year, so people can be on the lookout for more information about that next spring and early summer,” Griesheimer said.
The market was started in July 1990.