Downtown Washington was in the spotlight last week at the annual Missouri Main Street Conference in St. Louis.
Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) presented downtown revitalization awards Thursday night, recognizing revitalization excellence during its annual conference, held at The Westin St. Louis.
The ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state, including Washington, that have completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization.
Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 14 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.
Downtown Washington Inc. submitted nominations in four categories — Business of the Year, Preservation Eduction, Outstanding Public Official and Facade Renovation.
“We won first for public official, which went to Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, and second for Business of the Year for I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too, and second in Preservation Education, which went to the downtown organization,” said Bridgette Kelch, executive director.
A new award this year, presented by MMSC, is the Pioneer Award, which went to John Griesheimer of Washington for his service and support for Missouri Main Street Connection throughout its history.
“We were so excited to have Washington shine on the state level,” said Kelch. “We also had a big contingent from Washington at the conference representing our community.”
Pioneer Award
MMSC officials said Griesheimer has had a great impact not only on the Missouri Main Street program, but on the state.
Griesheimer started his political career in 1982 as a member of the Washington City Council.
He went on to serve on the Franklin County Commission from 1989 to 1992, the Missouri House of Representatives from 1992 to 2002, the Missouri State Senate from 2002 to 2010, and as Franklin County Presiding Commissioner from 2010 to 2018.
After 36 years, Griesheimer retired last year as one of the longest serving public servants in Franklin County.
As state senator, he took MMSC under his wing when funding was cut for many state programs, including the Missouri Main Street Program. He tirelessly supported keeping MMSC in the state budget.
Griesheimer also was a vocal advocate to his legislative peers and state departments for Missouri Main Street’s mission of downtown revitalization.
Without Griesheimer, MMSC would not be where it is today, officials said at the conference.
Kelch accepted the award on behalf of Griesheimer, who was unable to attend.
Outstanding Public Official
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb was at the conference to accept his award as the Outstanding Public Official.
Lamb has served the city for nearly 16 years. Through his various roles, he has always been a supporter of Downtown Washington.
Kelch said Downtown Washington Inc. is equally proud of him.
“Darren has always been a willing volunteer and true friend to Downtown Washington Inc. and our historic downtown district,” she said. “Darren’s career in city leadership, planning and community development sets him apart as an excellent example of how local government and Main Street organizations can work together to accomplish great things.”
As the planning and zoning director, Lamb helped the then Historic Preservation Commission chair, Mayor Sandy Lucy and Downtown Washington Inc. craft a three-part plan to get mandatory review and voluntary compliance for historic structures passed.
Both Lucy and Kelch noted that the measure would have never been passed if not for Lamb’s guidance.
As Washington’s Community and Economic Development director, Lamb often used Downtown Washington to highlight the vibrancy of the community during his visits with industrial companies. He was often quoted as saying that the vibrant downtown made it easier for him to get new industries to move to Washington and to help those industries maintain quality employees.
In his current role as city administrator, Lamb helped create a public bid packet for an endangered 1856 structure that included protections for the building, a set time table, future protection from demolition, mandatory review and compliance with the Historic Preservation Commission.
In his varied roles with both the city of Washington and Downtown Washington Inc., Lamb has been an invaluable asset to revitalization efforts in Washington, Kelch said.
About MMSC
Missouri Main Street Connection is a nonprofit designed to help communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization.
Based on economic data collected from the communities in the top three tiers of the Missouri Main Street program since 2006, $771 million of private investments have been made in the Main Street communities based on economic data collected from the communities in the top three tiers of the program.
Public investments by municipal governments have totaled $169 million in improvements to infrastructure.
Missouri Main Street programs also have successfully created 775 net new businesses and 3,873 net new jobs.