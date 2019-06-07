Downtown Washington Inc. will present the 10th annual Cleanup Day this Saturday, June 8, from 8 to 11 a.m.
“The downtown organization is seeking volunteers, of all ages, to help keep Washington beautiful,” said Cassidy Lowery, event specialist.
Volunteers will pick up trash, paint, weed and do other light maintenance.
Children are welcome with adult supervision, Lowery said.
“We have 20 people signed up so far, and that included our board members, but we need many more,” she said. “This also is a great opportunity for high school students to earn community service hours.”
T-shirts will be provided while supplies last courtesy of Arconic. Schulte’s doughnuts will be served before the work begins.
Volunteers may sign up in advance at the Downtown Washington post office at 123 Lafayette St. or online at https://tinyurl.com/yyeq7d48.
Downtown Washington Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and continued vitality of the downtown area. The organization is a Main Street program, which is part of the National Main Street Center, a division of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
For more information, people may contact Cassidy Lowery at 636-239-1743 or at events@downtownwashmo.org, or visit www.downtownwashmo.org or on Facebook at www.fb.com/downtownwasmo.