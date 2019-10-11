Downtown Washington Inc. is making plans for its annual Chili Cook-Off to be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event will be held at the Main and Elm streets parking lot.
In addition to the chili booths and tastings, live music will be featured this year. Dave Bennett will perform.
The theme is cartoons, according to Cassidy Lowery, Downtown Washington Inc. events/promotion specialist.
Organizers hope to have at least 40 teams competing for Best Chili, Peoples’ Choice, Most Money Raised for United Way and Best Booth.
There will be trophies and cash prizes for the winners.
Teams can be businesses, civic groups or organizations, churches, as well as families or groups of friends.
To register a team, call 636-239-1743.
This is the second year for the cook-off to be held as a stand-alone event. In past years it was held as part of the Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts. The event was moved to October in hopes of cooler weather more suited for chili tasting.
As in years past, part of the proceeds will benefit the Franklin County Area United Way campaign. The United Way will have a booth selling hot dogs and other goodies.
Each cook-off team will have a donation canister at their booth for the public to vote for the Most Money Raised for the United Way.
Tickets are available online at www.downtownwashmo.org.