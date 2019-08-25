Downtown Washington Inc.’s board of directors announced Thursday that Tyler King has been chosen to succeed Bridgette Kelch as executive director.
Kelch is moving to a new position in the community later this fall. She has served as the organization’s executive director since 2001.
King has more than seven years’ experience in event planning, community relations, management, media relations and marketing. He will begin his new role Sept. 9.
“This role is important for our thriving downtown and our community,” board President Jim Wurdack said. “It was so exciting to promote Tyler from within the organization. Four years ago, he started out as a volunteer at the events, then joined two committees, then was elected to the board of directors and most recently joined the executive board.
“Tyler is positioned to lead and his passion for this community and this role makes him a perfect match for the organization’s next chapter,” he added.
King has most recently been employed with WEG Transformers, USA. Before that, he spent three years at Hillermann Nursery & Florist as marketing manager. He also worked in marketing for the Dallas Cowboys and as a district manager for GNC.
A 2006 graduate of Washington High School, King earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees in 2011 from Columbia College, where he majored in marketing and management. He is the son of Robin Nonnenkamp and Chris and Penny King.
King and his wife, Amber, have a 1-month old son, Carter.
King has lived in the downtown area for three years. He said living downtown and being close to the restaurants, shops and Missouri River were very important factors to him and his wife.
“We routinely eat and shop at downtown businesses and we love to attend the events,” he said.
King recalls attending the first Downtown Fall Festival as a child and has fond memories of the historic district, especially the river, which he feels is a huge asset to the community.
King said he has enjoyed learning about downtown and Downtown Washington Inc. over the past four years and has been a part of the leadership team for the group’s largest event each year — Art Fair & Winefest.
As Downtown Washington, Inc. executive director, King will be responsible for:
Coordinating the activities and implementation of action plans of the Main Street Four Point committees;
Promoting downtown economic development strategies that are based on historic preservation;
Assisting tenants and property owners with physical improvement projects through personal consultation, providing advice and guidance pertaining to financial mechanisms for those improvements;
Encouraging a cooperative climate among downtown interests and local public officials; and
Helping build strong and productive relationships with appropriate agencies on the state, local and national levels.