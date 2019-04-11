Downtown Washington Inc. has maintained its national and state accreditation as a Main Street community following a site visit from representatives of the National Main Street Center and Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC).
Accreditation is the highest level a downtown revitalization program can achieve, said Bridgette Kelch, executive director.
“It’s always exciting to learn we’ve maintained our accreditations because it’s really a report card on how we’re doing,” Kelch told The Missourian.
“This reaffirms we are following the Main Street four-point approach and the principles set forth,” she said. “It also keeps us on our toes for goal setting and planning.”
Kelch said it’s important for an outside agency to review the organization and to be given a “thumbs-up” means Downtown Washington Inc. is continuing to improve.
Process
To receive national and state accreditation status an organization must meet or exceed the 10-point criteria established by the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. These criteria are utilized across the country to recognize high-achieving Main Street programs.
The 10-point criteria cover various aspects of revitalization work that help create a sustainable, community-driven Main Street program.
Kelch said these criteria ensure a broad-based community support for the program, a strong historic preservation ethic, active board of directors and committees, as well as other technical aspects that help the program function at a high level.
“Downtown Washington Inc. demonstrated in 2018 that Main Street provides the framework for downtown revitalization through its event, business retention and job creation activities,” said MMSC Community Development Director Keith Winge.
The accreditation process includes a self-evaluation and submission of materials from the program that supports its work for each criteria. This is followed by a site visit for meetings with program staff, board, committee members and city officials. The site visit was in February.
“We turn in a huge amount of materials prior to the site visit,” Kelch said. “It lists out everything we’ve accomplished for the year — really a checklist across all aspects of the organization. We usually exceed the number of points required to remain accredited.”
Though it is a critical moment for a Missouri Main Street community to become accredited, it is equally important for the community to maintain the accreditation status once it has been earned, officials said.
By the Numbers
Throughout 2018, Downtown Washington Inc. saw public and private investment of over $13 million in the historic district from 102 projects. The district saw a net gain of nine new businesses and 35 new jobs.
Additionally, volunteers for Downtown Washington Inc. donated 7,107 hours of their time.
Gayla Roten, MMSC state director, noted Missouri Main Street Connection works diligently to equip communities with the tools they need to revitalize their historic districts and make them the economic and cultural heart of their community once again.
“Achieving accredited status showcases that Downtown Washington Inc. is realizing this goal through its work and doing so at an elevated level,” Roten said. “We are proud of all they have accomplished.”
The Missouri Main Street Program’s purpose is to create vibrant communities across the state, officials said. This effort is based on recent studies showing that empowering individuals to develop their downtown motivates high achievement.
Revitalized downtowns where people want to live, work and invest make the state economically stronger, Roten said.
The goal of the National Main Street Center and Missouri Main Street Connection is to encourage preservation-based economic development through the Main Street Four-Point Approach.