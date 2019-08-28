The eighth annual Foodstock brought in over $1,000 more in monetary donations this year compared to last.
Downtown Washington Inc. and local musicians joined together Saturday, Aug. 24, to collect food and raise money for local food banks. The event was held under the Farmers’ Market in Downtown Washington.
Rather than charging an entry fee, guests were encouraged to donate a bag of food or make a monetary donation.
This year, 4,000 pounds of nonperishable food donations and $8,723 in monetary donations were collected.
The proceeds will be split between Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and St. Peter’s Food Pantry.
Last year, the event gathered 4,400 pounds of food and $7,227.
Nicole Oermann, Downtown Washington Inc. event and administrative assistant, said the money will stretch further.
“The food pantries can do a lot more with the money,” she said. “They can purchase discounted food with the money.”
Oermann noted the local food pantries work with the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
As for how many people actually attended Foodstock, Oermann said she didn’t have an official number, but a large crowd turned out.
“We were packed in there because the weather was really great,” she said.
The event featured entertainment from Jonesy, Martin & Stan, Wes McRaven & the Widow Makers, 8 Track the Oldies Band, The Texas Giants, Butch Wax & the Hollywoods, Phase 5 & Friends (a tribute to Mike Borgmann), and Burnt Whiskey.
Foodstock Founder
Foodstock was founded by Pat “O’D” O’Donnell, who continues to help with the event each year.
O’Donnell will tell you Foodstock started in his backyard. His wife held a birthday celebration for him one year with a setup similar to Foodstock.
“And away it went,” he said.
O’Donnell and many of his musician friends partnered together to make it happen the first year. He said Rick Hopp is the reason the event takes place at the Farmers’ Market each year.
“His (Hopp’s) continued support and efforts to gather folks, who along with him, work their tails off is what makes the day successful,” said O’Donnell.
Hopp and his crew set up the stage for the band this year, set up the tables and tents, cooked the food and manned the beverage and donation areas. Then, when the show is over, they take everything down, clean the market and make sure it’s ready for the next day.
At the very first event, O’Donnell said only about $2,000 and 1,000 pounds of food items were collected. But, within eight years, the event has grown tremendously.
“The eighth annual Foodstock free music event went over flawlessly and was extremely successful in helping the three area food banks restock their shelves,” he said, noting attendance and the number of donations grow every year.
“I can’t thank the community enough,” said O’Donnell, who also recognized the 35 musicians in the featured bands who donated their talent. He said he played in three of the seven bands.
O’Donnell also expressed gratitude to Kirk Lebish, who provided and set up the equipment, and controlled the sound for every act. Lebish was assisted by Leonard Marquart.
“I also want to thank the Lions Club, the great support from the entire staff at Downtown Washington Inc., volunteers from churches, and students from Washington (High School) and (St. Francis) Borgia Regional High School,” he said.
O’Donnell said the next Foodstock event will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, for anyone who missed this year’s event.
“To all who attended and donated to assist folks in need, I thank you,” he said.