Sixth-grade students from Washington West Elementary and Campbellton Elementary will hold their BUILD Academy Doghouse Auction Friday, May 10, at Four Rivers Career Center.
The auction will consist of 23 custom-built doghouses, which would fit the needs of any size dog.
The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Dogs are invited if the auction is outside.
The event will begin with viewing of the doghouses at 5:30 p.m. The auction starts at 6 p.m.
There will be hot dogs, chips and drinks available for purchase.
The doghouses were built by the sixth-grade students with the help of Building Construction students at Four Rivers Career Center.
BUILD stands for Building Unique and Innovative Learning by Design.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the BUILD Academy offered an authentic project based learning experience to over 100 sixth-grade students. This project-based learning model exposed students to possible careers that they may not even knew exist before they entered the BUILD Academy, she said.
The end projects were doghouses. However, schools officials said the true learning occurred when these students used everyday standards by means of developing a business plan, designing business logos, drafting the dog house design from scratch and applying math and measuring skills to the actual building of the doghouse.
All proceeds from the auction will help fund future BUILD Academy projects. Delivery is available for those who purchase a doghouse.
For more information on the auction, contact Washington West Elementary Principal Kim Hunt.