Washington Parks Department staff members spent Wednesday morning removing sandbags from the culvert pipe across from the South Point Bark Park in an attempt to drain the flooded field.
Before the dog park was closed to the public due to flooding, staff placed the sandbags on the pipe to prevent silt from entering the park.
When the sandbags were removed, the water flowed through the pipe into the field near the water treatment plant. Parks staff said the water will flow back into the Missouri River from there.
Parks Director Wayne Dunker previously said the park would reopen when the river is below 28 feet. On Thursday, the National Weather Service recorded the river at 27.36 feet.
Dunker said the public is welcome to visit the park, but warned it’s likely very messy there. He has not visited the park since before the draining efforts were performed.
Dunker believes with the predicted weather forecast of rain each day through Thursday, June 20, the park won’t be open for long.
“I think it’ll be back underwater next week based on the forecast,” he said.
Park staff is hoping to lay down even more sandbags before it floods again to delay the water getting in the park.
“We’re hoping to save the grass there,” said Dunker, who expects to lose some grass.
The park had been closed to the public since Friday, June 7,
Before the mess of floodwater, the parks department had been trying to address a long list of landscaping needs at the park, including grading the walkway, filling potholes, seeding and replacing dead plants.
The Washington MO Dog Park Group also had been working with the department to establish a small dog park area. The separate area would not take away space from the current dog park.
In May, the department had received pricing on fencing and an entry sign. No action has been taken yet.