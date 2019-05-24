Beginning in 2020-21, the Washington School District will not be able to start the school year as early as it has in the past due to new legislation passed Friday and that is now awaiting the governor’s signature.
In a bid to help tourism and over the objections of local school superintendents, state lawmakers approved legislation barring public schools from starting classes before late August.
The measure was among scores of bills that moved through the House and Senate on the Legislature’s final day of the 2019 session.
The change will mean an amendment to the district’s already approved calendar for 2020-21, said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
The entire year will have to be reviewed in terms of when first semester final exams are given, school breaks and state assessment testing.
“It’s frustrating,” said VanLeer, who had voiced her opposition to local legislators.
“We tried to communicate that while it might be a positive move for tourism, it will have a big impact on school districts outside the Lake of the Ozarks and Branson areas,” she said. “Most superintendents feel strongly, as I do, that school start dates should be made by local school boards, not the state.”
The school starting date legislation would set the first day of school for K-12 districts no earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
In the coming school year, most St. Louis area school districts, including many in Franklin County, are set to start in mid-August.
Supporters have argued that earlier school start dates are affecting the tourism industry as more families end their summer vacations in early August.
Those in favor of the change include amusement park operators and lobbying groups representing hotel owners, campground owners and river outfitters.
The change, they said, would give tourism-related businesses one more summer weekend to make money.
Opposition
VanLeer said there are many parents who would argue that they prefer to take their vacations at the end of May or earlier in the summer as opposed to late August.
Opponents, including the Missouri School Boards’ Association and many school officials, stressed that the decision should be made locally.
They argue that an earlier start can mean finishing a semester and squeezing in final exams before winter break.
VanLeer said it also allows more learning to take place before standardized tests are given in the spring and impacts when professional development days are held for staff.
“We’re always looking for balance between the first and second semesters and this will take that away,” she said. “The later start time is significant and just as importantly, it takes local control away. Each community and each school board should make that decision.”
VanLeer noted there will be no change to next school year’s calendar.
“We know the 2020-21 calendar will change, but exactly how it will look will take some analysis by school officials, the board and the calendar committee, which includes representation from every school building in the district,” she said. “It’s not just simply starting later, we will have to look at everything and it’s a process with lots of people involved. We also will have to get a legal review and change policies.”
The legislation is House Bill 604.