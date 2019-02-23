Guided tours of South Point Elementary will be offered Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Washington School District officials also will be on hand to answer questions about issues with the building and Prop S, the $26 million zero tax-rate increase bond issue that will be on the April 2 ballot.
If approved, the bond issue will fund construction of a new school in the South Point attendance area, expected to open in August 2021, and make safety upgrades at all district schools.
The tours are open to the public.
“It’s an information meeting to help our patrons understand the problems with the South Point building and how the bond issue will address not only that, but allow for safety improvements at all of our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer, who encourages people to turn out and “get informed.”
Additionally, the county clerk’s office will be on hand that night to provide voter registration information.
South Point Elementary is located at 2300 Southbend Drive in Washington.
In addition to building a new elementary school, Prop S will fund construction of secure vestibule entryways at all schools, visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements.
Citizens for Great Schools, the committee promoting passage of the bond issue, also will be at the informational event.