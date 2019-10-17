The Washington School District will host a number of programs to observe Veterans Day.
The first of nine programs will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at Clearview Elementary. A breakfast for veterans will begin at 7:20 a.m. The program will follow at 8 a.m.
On Friday, Nov. 8, Augusta Elementary will hold a special program at 8 a.m.; South Point Elementary will sponsor a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by a program at 8 a.m.; Labadie Elementary will host a breakfast at 8 a.m. with a program at 8:30 a.m.; and Washington Middle School will hold a program at 9 a.m. with refreshments for veterans before and after the assembly.
Washington High School will host a breakfast for veterans at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the band room (Northington lobby entrance). A program will follow at 8:30 a.m. in the Blue Jay gymnasium.
Campbellton Elementary also will hold a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 11 followed by a program at 8 a.m., and Washington West Elementary will have an evening program that same day at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Marthasville Elementary will host a breakfast for veterans at 7 a.m. The program will begin at 8 a.m.