The Washington School District will have three school resource officers for the 2019-20 school year.
The police officers will work for the district 75 percent of the time, and for the city of Washington 25 percent of the time.
The district has partnered with the Washington Police Department and the city of Washington since 2000 to provide a school resource officer (SRO) for the district.
School officials said the overall goal of the program is to help ensure a safe environment for students, faculty and staff.
When the district is not in session, the SROs may be assigned to other duties. The officers remain employees of the city.
The SROs will have access to student information, discipline meetings and administrative meetings, as the district deems necessary and subject to all confidentiality and privacy provisions.
The terms on the new contract with the city are July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
The contract mirrors last year’s contract where the district will reimburse the city for about 75 percent of the salary of the three officers along with other expenses, totaling $133,000.
Either party may terminate the agreement with days prior written notice.