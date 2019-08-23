Washington School District officials reported a smooth start to the 2019-20 school year.
Students returned to classrooms last Thursday and followed a full-day schedule.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said she visited all of the elementary schools, as well as the middle school and high school, within the first two days of school.
“It’s amazing how quickly the staff and students settle in,” VanLeer told The Missourian. “It was my pleasure to welcome students back to school and say hello.”
Buses do run slow on the first few days and over the course of time, the speed and efficiency improves, she added.
“A safe route to school and home, as well as getting our students acclimated with their schedules and lunch times, is a real priority on the first couple of days,” VanLeer said. “Overall, we had a great first few days.”
Enrollment
Opening day enrollment in kindergarten through high school was approximately 3,805, down about 63 students from opening day last year, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann.
However, Straatmann noted enrollment numbers are still very preliminary and the district will have a more accurate count after Labor Day when all transfer students and late enrollees are known.
At Washington High School, there were about 1,315 students enrolled, which is up about 22 students.
Washington Middle School, which includes seventh and eighth grades, reported approximately 596 students, down about 55 students.
The elementary numbers for opening day as compared to last year are as follows:
Augusta Elementary — 116 students, down 16.
Campbellton Elementary — 160 students, up 18.
Clearview Elementary — 322 students, up one.
Labadie Elementary — 132 students, down five.
Marthasville Elementary — 208 students, up nine.
South Point Elementary — 415 students, down 21.
Washington West Elementary — 541 students, down 16.
First Days
Straatmann said “learning is in the air” and students appeared excited to be back to school and were already jumping into learning activities on the first day.
“A few students were a little teary-eyed when they left their parents at the door, but were off and smiling soon after,” she said.
Dr. Kelle McCallum, Washington High School principal, said her staff was excited to get the 2019-20 school year underway.
“It’s great to see our students back in the halls and participating in clubs, activities and sports,” she said. “We encourage students to get involved and continue to promote Blue Jay Pride.”
Washington Middle School had a “tremendous” first two days of school, according to new Principal Laura Bruckerhoff.
“Students came in excited to start their day and learn what the middle school is all about,” she said. “I was excited to talk to several seventh-grade students who were nervous, but by the end of the day Friday they had said it was awesome.
“We look forward to a fantastic school year and getting to know all of our students,” Bruckerhoff added.
Washington West Elementary Principal Kim Hunt said the first couple of days were awesome.
“The kids came in and adjusted to the routines like we never had a summer break,” she said. “They were all excited to see their friends and what the new year would bring. Teachers and staff welcomed all with open arms and have been working on building our relationships. We are all happy to have our school family back together again.”
The Labadie Elementary staff excitedly greeted students last week, said Principal Jennifer Pecka.
“Our first two days of the 2019-20 school year went great,” she said. “Staff and students didn’t seem to miss a beat over the summer break and came in ready to reconnect with friends and build new relationships. We are happy to have our students back in the building and are looking forward to an excellent school year.”
The first two days at Clearview Elementary ran smoothly, according to Principal Dr. Matt Busekrus.
“Our teachers began building relationships with students and teaching classroom procedures and routines,” he said. “We will continue to build on that success in the days ahead. We are looking forward to a great year.”
South Point Elementary Principal Aimee Harty said students and staff hit the ground running.
“We started the year by having a Blue Jay celebration in the gym and made sure all students and staff were ready to be incredible this year,” she said. “We are looking forward to a fun and exciting year of learning and building a community where everyone belongs.”