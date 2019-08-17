Washington School District teachers and staff were encouraged Wednesday morning at opening ceremonies to take care of themselves so they can take care of students.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told the approximate 600 employees gathered in the Washington High School theater that “we rise by helping others,” but in order to do that, “you have to figure out how to fill your cup first.”
The opening assembly is a tradition in the district. It is held the day before students return to the classrooms.
VanLeer and School Board President John Freitag both spoke, welcoming the staff back and thanking them for the hard work they do each and every year.
The superintendent gave special shoutouts to the buildings and grounds staff, summer school teachers, the technology staff, those who work under 11- and 12-month contracts and middle school teachers and staff because they have a uniquely difficult job.
“It really does take a village,” VanLeer said.
A magazine detailing the district’s new strategic plan was passed out to all staff members, along with T-shirts that read: We Care. We Contribute. We Learn. We Are Washington. Inspiring achievement, character and personal growth in all . . .
Every employee was asked to wear the shirt Thursday, opening day for students.
VanLeer encouraged each employee to read the magazine and then pass it on to someone else to share the district’s mission, core values and five focus areas — Student achievement and engagement; safety, health and well-being of students and staff; meaningful partnerships (family and community engagement); facilities and learning environments; and assets and sustainability.
She said it will take the entire school community working closely together to ensure its success.
“We have to create the culture we want which is to inspire achievement, character and personal growth in all students,” she said.
VanLeer told The Missourian the district is putting a major emphasis on the focus area of safety, health and well-being this year and that’s why she reminded staff to be mindful of self-care.
Music, dance and games also were part of the opening assembly with special performances by the WHS Jaywalkers dance team, cheerleaders and drum line.
Also speaking at the assembly were South Point Elementary Principal Aimee Harty on behalf of the Franklin County Area United Way and Dawn Kitchell on behalf of the WINGS Educational Foundation.
Harty said district employees raised $26,000 for the United Way last year. She encouraged staff members to participate in the campaign again this year.
WINGS Honors
WINGS awarded its fourth STEAM Collaborative WINGS Grant at the assembly. The $10,000 award was presented to Kyle Ellrich, WHS math instructor, the lead applicant for “Coding With Robots” — an after-school program where high school students will design, build and program a robot for competition.
The grant was created to provide funds to inspire educators to implement innovative learning experiences that include rigorous critical thinking and problem-solving activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, that would, without funding support, be unachievable.
Teacher Finalists
The WINGS Teacher of the Year finalists also were recognized on stage. They include:
Kaycie Schulte, third-grade teacher at South Point Elementary;
Lindsay Kober, sixth-grade teacher at Washington West Elementary;
Julie Trentmann, special education teacher at Washington West Elementary;
Erin DeClue, prekindergarten/autism teacher at the Early Learning Center; and
Adam Meyer, physical education teacher at South Point Elementary.
The Teacher of the Year will be announced at the WINGS Hall of Honor dinner Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Washington KC Hall. The winner is then the district’s nominee for the South Central Region Teacher of the Year.