A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the first nine holes of the disc golf course at Burger Park in Washington has been rescheduled.
The grand opening will now take place Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5:15 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 10, but had to be cancelled due to weather.
Representatives from the Washington Lion’s Club, Washington Elks, Washington Park Board, city council and various other city staff are expected to be in attendance.
“Installation of the first nine holes is nearly complete,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks director. “The back 9 holes will be completed over the winter, weather permitting.”
As part of the first phase of the project, parks staff mowed the fairways throughout the summer. The fairways were mapped out by Lions Club member Shawn Gorden.
Parks staff also has installed the tee mats, 18 concrete rings, nine baskets for the front nine holes and boulders at the third hole.
Compost/mulch has been laid around the concrete rings, and landscaping beds and blocks have been placed as bunkers throughout the nine holes.
The course now features picnic tables and trash cans. The water fountain and entry gates have been painted and the park entry sign has been power washed.
Dunker noted that parks staff completed some tree trimming brush clearing work, and graded and refilled the parking lot.
Temporary hole signage has been installed and a map of the course is on the parks department’s website at https://washmo.gov/directory/burger-park/.
The second phase of the project includes installing the second set of holes over the winter. So far, the course route for the second set has been installed and hole locations are marked.
Aside from work on the second set of holes, the parks staff still has a list of things to do throughout the entire course.
Concrete tee boxes, permanent hole signage, park benches, permanent course map at a kiosk, scorecards, new park entry sign, signage from Highway 100 and a driving net for practice still needs to be installed at the park.
Dunker said he’s hopeful the 18-hole course will be completed by next spring.
The idea for a disc golf course dates back to 2017. After receiving council approval, the parks department developed plans for the course.
The Elks and Lions Club have both helped with funding. Between the two, about $20,000 was secured by December of that year.
That funding helped purchase baskets, signs, concrete for the tee boxes and landscaping.
Over this past summer, the parks department received $5,000 to put toward the Burger Park fund. The donation came from Washington High School graduate John Burger who has relatives associated with the name of the park.
The donation was specifically designated for items and amenities for the disc golf course, such as benches and signage.