The first nine holes of the disc golf course at Burger Park, Washington, are expected to be completed sometime next week, according to Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker.
“The first nine holes all have the concrete rings poured that go under the baskets with the basket sleeve placed in the concrete ring,” he said.
Park staff has been mowing the area over the summer to designate routes to each hole.
“Early next week staff will be grading around each concrete ring and sprucing up each hole,” said Dunker, who met with the Washington Lions Club Thursday obtain the baskets for the course so they could be installed. The baskets were donated by the Lions Club.
A second set of nine holes will be worked on throughout this fall and winter seasons, Dunker said, as the finished course includes 18 holes.
“We will still need to purchase trash cans, park signage and hole signage,” he said.
Other items to be completed are reconfiguring the parking lot and sealing it, general landscaping, rock/boulder work and seeding.
Recently, Washington High School graduate John Burger donated $5,000 to the Burger Park fund to help with benches, signage and landscaping for the course.
So far, Dunker said the department has yet to use the donation money.
The park is located at Highway 100 and International Avenue.
Disc Golf Plans
Talks regarding a disc golf course began in June 2017. The idea was backed by the city council around that same time which instructed the parks department to move forward with developing plans for the project.
As it moved along, the Washington Elks Club sought a grant to help with funding and the Washington Lions Club said it would be willing to donate. The two clubs secured roughly $20,000 in funding by December 2017 to be used for purchasing baskets, signs, concrete for the tee boxes and landscaping.
The parks department signed off on a plan to transform Burger Park into a disc golf course that same month. Early in 2018, the city council gave approval.
Shawn Gorden, Lions Club member, mapped out the course fairways.
The parks department has faced multiple delays due to rainy weather.