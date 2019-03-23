The Washington Historic Preservation Commission approved design plans for the Riverfront Limited building on 18 E. Front St. in Washington during its meeting Monday night.
The plans include redoing the front of the building through laser work.
A few of the bricks do not match the majority of the bricks on the building. The laser work will use a dye to stain the bricks.
The plans presented to the commission included the addition of three windows, but Riverfront Limited President Ed Mroz and contractor Matthew Flagg, Flagg Enterprises LLC, said they might pursue adding four windows to the front of the building.
The new windows would be installed below the existing windows. They will be commercial, aluminum frame windows.
There are plans to install a new garage door. The new door is planned to be a dark color.
Flagg said the history of the building includes it being blown up and burnt down. The building has been rebuilt several times, he noted.
“It’s got many lives,” said Carolyn Witt, board member.
Since Mroz is utilizing a small Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan to redevelop the building, the design plans are mandatory review and mandatory compliance. The design plans also will go to the city council for approval.
“I tell you Front Street’s unrecognizable and you will be contributing to that,” Witt said.