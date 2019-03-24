Ben Hotz of Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC, Union, presented a design plan for review to the Washington Historic Preservation Commission.
The commission gave its approval Monday night, March 18.
The law firms plans to move its offices from Union into the old Anton Jasper House at 320 Lafayette St. in Downtown Washington once the renovation is complete.
Plans call for four offices, two bathrooms and a kitchen.
The renovation initially included whitewashing the brick building, but upon further inspection it was clear the whitewashing wouldn’t do much.
“We thought about whitewashing it and having that brick look,” Hotz said, “but there’s so much stuff on top of that brick. We powerwashed it last week. You can see it’s been powerwashed, but you couldn’t get back to that brick look. So we’re going to keep it white.”
The new window casements will be black and from the Andersen 400 Series.
The windowsills and front door will be replaced and a new, flat awning will be installed to replace the current one.
Hotz said a cedar door will likely be installed.
The design plans are under mandatory review and mandatory compliance.
The law firm has a projected move-in date of June.