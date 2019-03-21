The Washington Historic Preservation Commission approved design plans Monday night for the front exterior of the new Angelina’s Italian Market at 24 W. Second St. in Downtown Washington.
The building formerly housed Ed’s Meat Market for many years.
“When I saw the plans, I was ecstatic, over the moon, squealing with excitement,” said Bridgette Kelch, board member. “There could not be a more perfect storefront. It has every element. It follows every rule.”
Steve Strubberg, board member and architect, was asked by the market owners, Monica Buel, Joe Lanasa and Angela Gewinner, to present the design review during the meeting.
“The owners will be tearing off the existing front,” said Strubberg. “They discovered old historical photos of the building when it was brick and it matches the new front elevation,”
The bricks will be covered with a type of wood paneling that is similar to the front of the Farmers’ Market and Olivino, both located on Main Street. The building also will get new windows.
“Some of the new windows will be slightly smaller than they were before,” Strubberg said.
The window sash will be white or light creme and the door sash will be dark bronze or black.
Strubberg said the owners hope to be open in July.
Italian Market
Last spring, Buel reached out to her brother, Lanasa, about pursuing a business opportunity together. After an attempt to purchase the former Jasper house at 320 Lafayette St. didn’t work out, Buel and her mother, Gewinner, saw a for sale sign in the former Ed’s Meat Market space.
Then the idea for bringing an Italian Market to the Washington area took off for the family members.
Angelina’s market will have a deli to serve hot and cold sandwiches to go. The sandwiches will come with side options, including mostaccioli, coleslaw and salad.
The market also will sell homemade pasta sauces and pizzas, Italian wines, sasizzas and spadinis.
Staples such as milk, bread and butter will be offered.
Buildings in the historic district must undergo a design review by the historic preservation commission, but compliance is voluntary.