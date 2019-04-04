Plans for the Locust Street redevelopment are moving forward, and construction could begin this year.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, told the city council that bids for demolition at the property are being sought.
“Now that we have acquired our last piece of property there, adjacent to the old trailer park, the fire department completed their training there last week,” he said. “We have gone out to bid for the demo.”
Maniaci added that SCI Engineering has completed inspections for lead and asbestos at the city property on both sides of Locust Street between Eighth and 10th streets at the location of a former Frick’s building, a mobile home park and one home.
“We are hoping by mid- to late April on getting the bids back and selecting a contractor to tear that down,” he said.
Maniaci expects the demolition of the property should take about four weeks. The house and the remnants from a shed in the back will be removed.
“During that four weeks we will double up on the process,” he explained “While tearing down we will send off for RFQ (requests for qualifications) for development teams to see who is interested in developing the land.”
The goal is to have a developer selected in July.
“That is a little later than anticipated,” Maniaci said. “We were hoping to select and build in 2019 — I think it is possible if we come to an agreement and find a project that is perfect.”
Locust Plans
The plan is for a higher-density development that would attract young families or those getting their start in the Washington workforce.
To attract those buyers, the home prices in the development will be capped at $185,000 for 75 percent of the homes, and no more than $250,000 for the remaining 25 percent of the residences, according to tentative plans.
To achieve that goal, the city will transfer the three parcels to the 353 Washington Redevelopment Corporation who will seek RFQs.
Manaici previously stated the city would consider a planned development which could include smaller lots. That could include homes with shared walls.
The redevelopment plans began in 2015 with the city’s purchase of the Frick’s Trailer Park property at 800 Locust St., south of Eighth Street, with plans for stormwater improvements. A goal of the project is to manage the creek and protect properties from flooding.
The Frick’s building was razed in 2017, and that will be the location of a trailhead for the future Busch Creek Greenway bicycle and walking path. The designs for the path call for a trailhead with a parking area at Eighth and Jefferson streets.
Last year the city began the process to purchase a home at 902 Locust St. which will be part of the larger area to be utilized for the homes.
Aside from areas to be used for stormwater improvement, and the Busch Creek Greenway, the remaining acreage will be used for the residential development.
In February, Maniaci said the project could be copied in other areas of Washington to continue to provide housing, he added.
He added that includes the Sporlan Valve Plant 1 Superfund Site on Seventh Street.