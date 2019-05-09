The deadline is nearing for Washington residents to mail postcards to out-of-town friends and family who have left the area.
Through the “Mother’s Day Guilt” campaign, the Washington Young Ambassadors (WYA) is reaching out to other young professionals targeting former residents who left parents, or other family, behind for college or employment.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, and member of the group, said the marketing campaign is to promote Washington’s job and housing markets, and community events.
The families are encouraged to visit the Downtown Washington Post Office and mail a postcard, postage already paid, to their out-of-town loved ones.
The message printed on the postcards is: “We spoke to your mother and she would love for you to be a Washington Young Professional.”
The postcards include a QR Code, a two-dimensional barcode which is encoded with a URL, that will direct the recipients to a site with job listings, housing, and past and upcoming events.
The campaign also promotes the city’s employment site, washmo.gov/jobs/, which features submitted employment opportunities in the community.
The printing and postage for the Mother’s Day Guilt Trip is funded by the Washington Young Professionals group through proceeds from a pub crawl held last month.
Family and friends of out-of-town alumni are encouraged to visit the post office to send the postcards. People also may reach out to Maniaci at 636-390-1004 for more information. The deadline to send the cards is loosely set as Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, but postcards can be sent after that.
The WYA is the steering committee for the Washington Young Professionals, a joint effort between the city of Washington and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.