The deadline to register for Run to Read, the event that pairs running to keep the body strong and reading to keep the mind strong, is this Saturday, Sept. 28, for participants who want to secure an event T-shirt featuring Sherman the donkey.
Run to Read will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Washington Public Library. The event is organized by The Missourian and Four Rivers Family YMCA.
Christopher McDougall, author of the national bestseller “Born to Run,” will be the guest speaker. He will give a presentation on his newest book, “Running With Sherman,” about how his family rescued a neglected donkey and helped him thrive by training together to participate a mining-era-style ultramarathon in the Rocky Mountains.
A foreign correspondent for the Associated Press, McDougall covered wars in Rwanda and Angola before writing his international bestseller, “Born to Run.” His fascination with the limits of human potential led him to create the Outside magazine web series, “Art of the Hero.”
“Born to Run” is being made into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey.
Run to Read will includes a 5K run, 1-mile story stroll and Baby Buzz Dash for the youngest runners.
Registration is $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free for teachers and librarians.
Run to Read is held annually to benefit local literacy efforts and to give away hundreds of new, hardback books. Everyone who participates in the Run to Read receives a free book of their choosing, from hundreds of child, teen and adult titles.
The event begins and ends at the Washington Public Library.
Trophies will be given in several categories including the school with the most participation in Run to Read, fastest educators, youth, teens and adults across the finish line in both male and female categories. Medals will be given to all Dashers and 5K age-category winners.
Registration can be made in many ways. Printed forms are available at Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, 400 Grand Ave., or Neighborhood Reads bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. in Washington. Download a registration form at emissourian.com or register online at gwrymca.org (Link to Four Rivers YMCA and then to special events).
Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. in the library lobby. T-shirts will be provided only for registrations received on or before Sept. 28.