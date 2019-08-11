The city has contracted with a firm that will provide tools to market real estate in Washington.
The city council Monday, Aug. 5, approved an ordinance entering into an agreement with CoStar Information.
The CoStar Group is a provider of information, analytics and marketing services for commercial property.
CoStar services are free to those searching retail, office and other commercial properties. The company collects data and then charges municipalities that use it for marketing purposes.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, the data is accurate and lines up exactly with the city’s information on Downtown Washington commercial space that is available.