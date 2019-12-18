By Gregg Jones
Missourian Staff Writer
It was all hands on deck for Washington city crews Sunday and Monday during a two-day snowstorm.
John Nilges, public works director, said crews “spot” pretreated hills and high traffic areas in Washington Sunday morning in preparation of the looming winter storm that struck the city about noon that day.
City staff reported to work in full force about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, he said.
“As soon as the snow started falling we were rolling trucks out,” said Nilges, adding the crews continued to work through Tuesday.
There was about 5 inches of snow that fell across the area. The main focus, according to Nilges, was clearing the arterial streets, such as Main, Jefferson, Third and Fifth streets.
“The primary goal in a large event like this is to get emergency personnel through to where they need to go,” he said.
After the main streets are cleared, the secondary, side streets are tackled. Areas that can become troublesome for drivers include the steep grade on 14th Street.
“We are a town of hills,” said Nilges, adding the downtown streets also can be a challenge for snow removal.
“There is no place to push the snow,” he said. “That is more of a salt situation so we can get the snow to melt.”
City Staff
According to Nilges, city crews work 10- to 12- hour shifts. He explained that staff from the water, wastewater, street and parks departments are all under the direction of Street Superintendent Tony Bonastia.
“Crews worked around the clock and I think they did a great job,” Nilges said. “They are all funneled through one manager (Bonastia), which makes it easier.
“It was truly a team effort — it is very important to get the snow off the streets,” he said.
Nilges said he’s still tallying the amount of materials used on city streets, but it is typical to use 500 tons of salt for each “snow event,” but it is likely the amount spread this time around was more than that.
“This was a long, drawn-out event, more like a two-day situation,” he said. “I am expecting we used more than that (500 tons).”
The city is under contract with Bruce Oakley, Inc., to purchase salt at $74.70 per ton. The cost to purchase 2,000 tons is $149,400.
Bruce Oakley, based in Arkansas, has a port space on the Mississippi River in St. Louis from where it receives and shops salt.
Nilges estimates that there is enough salt for four more winter storms, and the city can get additional salt in about one week after ordering it.
“Because we have about four events’ worth of supply, it provides a little bit of a buffer until we can get more salt,” he added.