Washington police are holding a "Cram the Cruiser" event Friday, Aug. 2, to collect school supplies for local students.
The event will be held at the Washington Walmart from 2-7 p.m. The store is located at 1701 A. Roy Drive.
Items that can be donated include: lined paper, copy paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards;
blue or black pens, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
dry-erase boards, paper clips, three-ring 2 inch binders, pocket folders, report covers;
staplers, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator;
tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, new clothing and new shoes.
The items will be loaded into police cruisers in an effort to fill the vehicles as much as possible.