The Washington Elks Lodge will be offering CPR and first-aid training classes at the lodge. Elks members, friends and guests are invited to register for one or both of the events. The CPR training will be Monday, July 29, and first-aid training class will be Tuesday, July 30, both from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Training will be provided by Staying Alive CPR and certification will be provided on the final night. The registration fees are $45 for CPR, $35 for first aid, and $65 for both. The registration form and fee is due July 19.
Registration forms can be found at The Missourian, Downtown Washington Post Office, or downloaded on KLPW website under events. Or, clearly write your name, contact number and email, along with the course(s) enrolled on a sheet of paper. Mail registration to CPR Training, C/O Denise Schneider, PO Box 1681, Washington, MO 63090 with your corresponding check made payable to Staying Alive CPR.
Elks members may pick up/complete forms and turn in at the lodge or mail to the above address.
Online registration also available at www.stayinalivecpr.net.
For additional information, contact Denise Schneider at 314-401-6001 or at whatsup_ds@yahoo.com.