A Potosi man was killed when his vehicle struck a Franklin County Highway Department snowplow head-on outside St. Clair around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Timothy J, Buerk Jr., 35, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of South Outer Road at mile marker 243.3 between Highway AH and St. Clair city limits when his 2000 Honda Accord collided with a 2019 Franklin County Mack dump truck driven by Robert G. Strode, 21, St. Clair.
Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch explained the county truck was fully equipped for winter weather.
“There was a curve and a rise,” Grutsch said. “When they came over the rise, the passenger car hit the plow head-on. Both vehicles reportedly took evasive actions to avoid the accident.”
Grutsch added there was another highway department employee in the passenger seat of the dump truck when the accident occurred and neither man was injured.
The patrol report states Buerk was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Clair EMS personnel at 3:11 p.m.
Due to county and state regulations, Grutsch said both county employees were given field tests for any impairments and were also later tested at the hospital.
“Our employees were given a few days off and were provided grief counseling,” Grutsch said. “The damages to the dump truck are nothing we can’t fix.”
The report states the county snowplow hit the left front of Buerk’s vehicle.