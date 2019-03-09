The final Main Stage act for the Washington Town & Country Fair will be country music duo LOCASH, who will perform Thursday night, Aug. 8.
All five nights of big-name entertainment has now been signed for the Fair, which runs Aug. 7-11 at the city fairgrounds.
“We have a great lineup of Christian, rock and country music this year,” said Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Fair and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Griesheimer said LOCASH has written numerous songs for other artists, including David Lee Murphy, who will close out the Fair on Sunday night.
“They really made a comeback into the music scene last year and are touring now,” she said. “They also have been nominated for many country music awards.”
Griesheimer said she expects a big turnout for the country duo made up of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. Their hit songs include “I Love This Life,” “Keep in Mind” and “Feels Like a Party.”
“People seem to be really excited about them coming and it’s always great to book groups who are really starting to heat up,” she said.
The Main Stage lineup will open with Christian pop singer Micah Tyler, who will perform immediately following the queen contest Wednesday night.
On Friday, it will be another Red Dirt triple music feature with The Turnpike Troubadours, along with Old 97’s and Bottle Rockets.
Legendary rock band Styx will take the stage Saturday night — a show Fair officials predict will draw big crowds.
In addition to five nights of concerts on the Main Stage, other attractions will include motor sports events, a 20-ride midway, regional bands in the entertainment tent, livestock shows, stage shows, strolling entertainers, interactive exhibits and Fair food.
Griesheimer said the Chairmen’s Event will be announced soon, along with some other events and changes.
“We’re still working to confirm a few other things, but overall we’re in great shape and looking forward to another great event,” she said.
Griesheimer said a video showcasing all of the bands and some other special exhibits will be shown at the Chamber banquet later this month.
The Fair theme is “Cheers to 90 Years.”