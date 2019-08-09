The Washington City Council will again vote on an ordinance that would permit a short-term dwelling in a residential neighborhood where neighbors previously objected to the plan.
During the citizen comments portion of the Monday’s council meeting, Diana Tyler, Washington, requested that the council vote again on an ordinance that would permit a Vacation Rental by Owner (VRBO) at 1518 Riverview Drive.
On July 15, the council voted 4-2 in favor of the ordinance, but it required at least five affirmative votes to be approved, according to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director.
Tyann Marcink (Hammond), who would manage the short-term rental, also was at Monday’s meeting.
“It failed but there was not a full council,” Maniaci said. “They requested it be put back on the agenda to see how it shakes out.”
The council voted 6-1 to allow for the ordinance to again be acted on at the Aug. 19 meeting. The measure Monday did not approve the ordinance, but it only allows for the council to vote again. Councilman Mark Hidritch voted against seeing the ordinance a second time. Councilman Greg Skornia was not at Monday’s meeting.
Those voting in favor of a second review of the ordinance were Gretchen Pettet, Joe Holtmeier, Jeff Patke, Mark Wessels, Nick Obermark and Steve Sullentrup.
At the July meeting Hidritch and Sullentrup voted against approving the ordinance. Council members who voted in favor were Pettet, Holtmeier, Patke and Wessels.
The home is located in a R-1B Zoning District.
During a planning and zoning commission meeting, and at public hearings in front of the council, several residents protested a VRBO, also referred to as an AirBnb, in their subdivision, stating it does not fit in the quiet, residential neighborhood. However, there was support by other neighbors.
Short-term lodging, anything less than 30 days, requires a special use permit for any zoning district outside of C-3 Overlay Districts.
The property is owned by Tyler, who has been living there; and Steve White, San Juan Bautista, Calif. It would be managed by Marcink.
On July 8, the city’s planning and zoning commission voted 5-3 to recommend the council approve the request. City staff also recommended approval, stating that short-term rentals, “create minimal traffic and are a pretty low frequency use.”
Following the July council, meeting, City Attorney Mark Piontek told The Missourian that the ordinance could be introduced again.
According to Maniaci, there will not be another public hearing on the request.
Visit emissourian.com for previous stories on the VRBO request, including comments from those in favor and those against short-term lodging at that address.