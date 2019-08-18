The Washington City Council Monday is poised to vote on a special use permit for a short-term rental that is opposed by several neighbors.
An ordinance is on the agenda that would permit a Vacation Rental by Owner (VRBO) at 1518 Riverview Drive.
On July 15, the council voted 4-2 in favor of the ordinance, but it required at least five affirmative votes to be approved. And then on Aug. 5, the council voted 6-1 to allow for the ordinance to again be acted on at the Aug. 19 meeting.
The property is owned by Diana Tyler, who has been living there; and Steve White, San Juan Bautista, Calif. It would be managed by Tyann Marcink.
During a planning and zoning commission meeting, and at public hearings in front of the council, several residents protested short-term lodging in their subdivision, stating it does not fit in the quiet, residential neighborhood. However, there was support by other neighbors.
The council meeting will be at Washington City Hall beginning at 7 p.m.
There will be a public hearing for another short-term rental located at 710 (Unit B) Clay Street. The city’s planning commission recommended Monday, Aug. 12, that the council approve the request.
Also on the agenda are a public hearing for a preliminary plat at 1801 E. Fifth St., and a contract for the purchase of rock salt for use on city streets.