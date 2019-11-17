The Washington City Council Monday, Nov. 18, is poised to approve the annexation of 1.54 acres near the Struckhoff Landfill.
The property is adjacent to current city property and will be brought into the city zoned M-2 heavy industrial.
The council will meet at city hall beginning at 7 p.m.
The acreage could potentially be used for a transfer station, if the city opts to build one for its waste services, according to city staff.
A public hearing recently was held in front of the council and there were no objections to the annexation.
The city entered into an agreement a few years ago with the Struckoffs that gives the city the option to purchase the acreage. Under the agreement, the city would purchase 6.7 acres and the Struckoffs would donate 3 acres.
The new Lot 1 of the plat would include the newly annexed property into an already existing lot. The existing road easement into the landfill that crosses the new lot is shown as required on the plat, according to city staff, and all other subdivision requirements have been met.
Duncan Continuation
The council also is expected to vote on an ordinance to provide an additional year for the planned development zoning for property located at 1000 Duncan Heights Drive off Duncan Avenue.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, if a planned development is not substantially completed within two years, a one-year extension can be requested. The council approved the attached development plan in December of 2016. A one-year extension was granted in December of 2018. The new request is for a second extension.
Other Business
The council also will consider ordinances to increase the speed limit on Vossbrink Drive from Bluff Road to Highway 100 to 40 miles per hour, removing two-hour parking restrictions on portion of Third Street and accepting a bid from Sydenstricker Implement Company, Dutzow, for the purchase of a John Deere loader at the cost of $4,524.83.