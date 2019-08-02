The Washington City Council is poised to approve an ordinance that would require contractors to temporarily patch trenches following work along city streets.
The council will meet Monday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Washington City Hall.
The proposed code change is being recommended by John Nilges, public works director, who has been exploring the use of “cold patch” asphalt to cover trenches after they have been backfilled by rock.
Currently, during street excavation for water and sewer lines, contractors are required to add rock over open trenches, however, over time the rock settles. City hall has received multiple complaints over the past few years and there is the potential for insurance claims if there is damage to a vehicle due to the loose gravel.
The council also will review an ordinance to establish procedures for potential conflict of interest for officials.
Also on the agenda is a contract with CoStar Information, a firm that provides tools and research for real estate.