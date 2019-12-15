The Washington City Council is expected to vote Monday on an owner’s representative agreement for a new city pool.
An ordinance is on the council agenda to enter into an agreement with Landmark Contract Management, Inc.
The pool will be located at the same place as the current facility.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at Washington City Hall.
Also on the agenda is an agreement with NOC, LLC, to purchase new cameras, servers and other infrastructure equipment.
In addition, the council is poised to purchase mobile radios for the Washington police, Washington fire and Washington Emergency Management department. This is the second step in migrating to the State-Wide Radio System (MOSWIN).
This project was made possible by the use of funds set aside out of the capital sales tax.