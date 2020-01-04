The Third Street overlay project, a new landfill track loader and dog park fencing will be topics Monday night at Washington’s city council meetings.
The council will have a workshop at 6 p.m. and a meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Both will take place in the council chambers at city hall.
At the workshop, the council will discuss a new landfill track loader. A recommendation on which one to purchase will be presented.
A contract to buy a new loader is on the meeting agenda.
A recommendation for fencing for the South Point Dog Park also will be discussed at the workshop. The council will review the recommendation and, if approved, vote on a contract at the following meeting.
Also on the workshop agenda is a discussion of the Third Street overlay and improvement project. The council is set to vote on a contract for design services relating to the work at the meeting.
On the meeting agenda, citizen Terry Sullentrup will make a request Washington apply to be a POW-MIA city.
The council also will receive the annual report from Downtown Washington, Inc. and review the final plat of Stonecrest Plat 14.
Information on the general sales tax, capital improvement sales tax, transportation sales tax and local option use tax also will be presented.