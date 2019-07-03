The city of Washington will consider a code change that would require contractors to temporarily patch trenches following work along city streets.
John Nilges, public works director, Monday told the city council that he has been exploring the use of “cold patch” asphalt to cover trenches after they have been backfilled by rock.
He explained that during street excavation for water and sewer lines, contractors are required to add rock over open trenches, however, over time the rock settles.
City hall has received multiple complaints over the past few years, he added. There also is the potential for insurance claims if there is damage to a vehicle due to the loose gravel.
“We would like to add one more step to cap (trenches) with the cold patch asphalt,” Nilges said. “That one little step will keep the gravel in check.”
Nilges further explained that the city covers trenches with more permanent hot mix asphalt about three times each year. A city crew makes rounds typically in spring summer and fall.
The cold patches would cover the trenches until the city can add the longer-lasting patches.
Nilges added that the cold patches would be the responsibility of the contractors and the materials are readily available year-round.
“I see no problem at all,” said Councilman Jeff Patke. “It’s a no-brainer.”
The city has been filling its own trenches with cold patches for more than two years, Nilges said.